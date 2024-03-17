East Brent Preschool is inviting parents to take a tour of its facilities with spaces available for the year ahead.

Tours can be booked any weekday between 9am and 3pm by contacting the preschool on 01278 760490.

East Brent Pre-School is situated within East Brent C of E Academy in the heart of the village, at the bottom of Brent Knoll.

A spokesperson says: “We have an amazing team of Pre-School staff who are caring and supportive of the children and their families. We strive to develop fabulous relationships with the family which we continue to develop during your child’s time at Pre-School and school.”

“We strongly believe in working in close partnership to enable children to enjoy their time with us as well as keeping parents fully informed about their child’s well-being and development. ”

“Our Pre-School sessions run from 9am until 12pm, 9am until 1pm, 12pm – 3pm or 9am until 3pm but we also have extended breakfast club which starts at 7.45am, breakfast club from 8.15am and after school club which runs until 4.15pm or 5.15pm depending on which session parents would like to book. Have a look at our wrap around tab for further information.”

“We are currently taking children from the age of 2 and they stay with us until it is time for them to start in Reception. The Pre-School provides a wide range of stimulating and interesting activities which are based inside the setting and outside as well as exploring the wider community. We love using the outside environment and often take children out for walks in the local village which includes up the Knoll and Ralph’s Wood.”