Burnham’s MP James Heappey speaks out on his ‘painful decision’ to stand down

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey has spoken about his ‘painful decision’ to stand down as an MP at the next General Election.

The Conservative MP and army veteran confirmed in a letter to his constituents on Friday that he will stand down from the Commons at the next general election.

Mr Heappey says he believes it is time to prioritise his family and pursue another career.

He has served as an MP since 2015 – having won three consecutive General Elections – and as Minister for the Armed Forces for the past four-and-a-half years.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After much reflection, I have taken the painful decision not to stand as a candidate in the next General Election.”

“The opportunity to serve the communities within the Wells Constituency for the last nine years has been the greatest honour of my life. However, I have concluded now is the time to step away from politics.”

“Until the next election, my constituents can be assured of my full commitment to our community. I will make each of my remaining days in Westminster count in the service of my amazing constituency and I shall be forever grateful to my constituents for bestowing on me the opportunity to do so.”

“In the meantime, I will support Rishi Sunak as our party leader and Prime Minister in Government, until such time as he wishes me to step down, and then from the backbenches.”

He explains: “The reason you’re seeing a spate of people standing down at the moment is precisely because if you’re not wanting to be part of that team making the case for the next election, now is exactly the time to step back and to let others come to the fore.” He also spoke of how politics has become more intolerant in his opinion. He said: “I have never feared for my safety but I would reflect that our public discourse is becoming ever less tolerant.” “This kind of scorched earth, you either think as I do or you are not only disagreed with but you are disagreed with and you are despicable for holding a different view, that is not a good development in our public discourse.” “What’s worse is that it’s not just that the left is intolerant of the right and the right is intolerant of the left, there’s also an intolerant centre who believe they have a monopoly on wisdom and they are intolerant of people on both sides.” “You end up with intolerance across the political spectrum and that is not doing our politics or our country any good whatsoever.” In a letter to his local association, the Wells MP says he has concluded that it is “time to step away from politics, prioritise my family, and pursue a different career.” Mr Heappey won his seat – which currently includes the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area – and with a 9,991 majority in 2019, as we covered here. Boundary changes are set to take place at the next election with the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge areas moving into the new Bridgwater constituency, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here. The new Bridgwater constituency will be fought by Sir Ashley Fox for the Conservatives and Claire Sully for the Lib Dems. Mr Heappey says that in nine years representing the community, he has campaigned for many local causes, including increased access to superfast broadband – which has increased to 96.2 per cent of properties, up from 62 per cent in 2015 – investment in towns and villages, improved educational standards and supporting the tourism sector. In Mr Heappey’s maiden speech back in 2015, he spoke about his pride in Somerset’s small business sector making its name in global markets, local farmers producing the very best cider and cheese and the thriving tourism industry. Nine years later, Mr Heappey adds that it has been his ‘greatest honour’ to have represented Somerset.