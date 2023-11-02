Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey and Ashley Fox, the Conservative Candidate for the new Parliamentary seat of Bridgwater, have hosted a meeting with holiday park owners in and around Brean to discuss local concerns.

Sir Ashley and Mr Heappey spoke about the importance of the tourism industry, the challenges it faces and gave their views on the importance of local authority support.

Concern over the use of the Pontins site in Brean to accomodate Hinkley Point C workers was the main talking point, with Mr Heappey saying he has opposed this for the past year.

Mr Heappey told those at the meeting that he had pressed for relevant members of the council to visit the village and meet local business owners, and that he had written to voice his concerns.

He says: “This has been ongoing for far too long now with limited engagement from the Council. Park owners have invited members of the executive to several meetings and the Council has not been forthcoming.”

“None of them have attended – that’s not good enough for Brean for those businesses who bring millions of pounds into our visitor economy each month and who employ hundreds of local people.”

“They deserve better than the executive members of our council hiding from meeting them and refusing to be clear on their policy position.”

Ashley Fox adds: “I was pleased to be briefed on the situation. The Council’s behaviour in ignoring the needs of local businesses is disgraceful. I will continue to work with James Heappey for better communication and resolution of the problems that Brean faces.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com has invited Somerset Council to comment on the points raised. We will update this news article when a response is received.

