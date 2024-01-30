Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has met local farmers to discuss their concerns over flooding.

James Heappey met several farmers with the Environment Agency during the meeting in Wedmore.

He says: “There has been a lot of wet weather recently and it was important to understand the body of work being carried out by the EA and the priorities across the patch.”

“We all got a better understanding of the challenges farmers and the EA face, as well as looked to how they can work together in these challenging climates we are facing.”