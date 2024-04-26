9.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Apr 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBerrow Primary Church Academy to hold open day and tours on Monday
News

Berrow Primary Church Academy to hold open day and tours on Monday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Berrow Primary School

Berrow Primary Church Academy is set to host an open day and tours on Monday (29th April) for prospective pupils and their parents.

The open day will be held for Reception and Pre-School Starters starting in September 2024.

The school is part of The Priory Learning Trust and will soon get a renovation of all their classrooms and communal areas following a recent £600,000 funding boost.

Principal Charlotte Bradley says: “There will be several opportunities throughout the day for families to visit our wonderful school.”

“Tours will be running at 11am, 2pm, and 4pm. We look forward to meeting prospective students and their families.”

Lisa Dadds, Director of Primary Education  for TPLT, adds: “This school is flourishing in so many ways. Berrow Primary Church Academy has a fantastic future as a visionary school on a positive journey of improvement.”

For more information about the school and tours, email office@bpca.theplt.org.uk or call 01278 783614.

Previous article
East Brent Harvest Home organisers announce date of their 2024 event
Next article
Somerset Council apologises to arms manufacturer

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
9.2 ° C
10.9 °
7.6 °
83 %
1.9kmh
100 %
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com