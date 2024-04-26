Berrow Primary Church Academy to hold open day and tours on Monday

Berrow Primary Church Academy is set to host an open day and tours on Monday (29th April) for prospective pupils and their parents.

The open day will be held for Reception and Pre-School Starters starting in September 2024.

The school is part of The Priory Learning Trust and will soon get a renovation of all their classrooms and communal areas following a recent £600,000 funding boost.

Principal Charlotte Bradley says: “There will be several opportunities throughout the day for families to visit our wonderful school.”

“Tours will be running at 11am, 2pm, and 4pm. We look forward to meeting prospective students and their families.”

Lisa Dadds, Director of Primary Education for TPLT, adds: “This school is flourishing in so many ways. Berrow Primary Church Academy has a fantastic future as a visionary school on a positive journey of improvement.”

For more information about the school and tours, email office@bpca.theplt. org.uk or call 01278 783614.