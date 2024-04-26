East Brent Harvest Home organisers announce date of their 2024 event

Organisers of East Brent Harvest Home have announced the date of their 2024 event as Saturday 24th August.

The long-running historic event returns with more attractions with tickets set to go on sale later in May.

Spokeswoman Tash Oliver told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Last year we held the event on a Saturday for the first time. It was a gamble as was a Bank Holiday weekend but what a success it was!”

“We believe last year was our busiest Harvest Home in many years with hundreds attending the day and joining us after 3pm for the afternoon/evening entertainment.”

“It was great to see so many families of all ages joining us on what turned out to be a lovely dry, sunny day after the previous days endless torrential down pours.”

“Following last year’s success, the committee are excited to confirm we will be holding this year’s event on Saturday 24th August.”

“2024 will see the return of The Hula Hoop Lady and Football Fun factory after some fantastic feedback from the public following last year’s event, the children’s entertainments is yet to be confirmed however we are hoping for a guest appearance from a very special, famous children’s TV character. Taking us into the evening, we have Station 2 Station on stage from 6pm to see us through to 9pm.”

“Tickets are scheduled to go on sale around mid-May to June. We are pleased to confirm entry after 3pm is still free.”

If anyone would like to register their interest in volunteering on the day or being an event sponsor, email ebhh_secretary@outlook.com for more information.