Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat crew assists in rescue of stranded lady and dogs cut off by tide

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and a lifeboat crew were called out on Sunday evening (May 6th) to help rescue a lady and two dogs cut off by the incoming tide.

RNLI crews from Minehead and Burnham-On-Sea were called out by HM Coastguard at 4.50pm and Burnham’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched from the jetty shortly after 5pm.

Minehead’s lifeboats were also launched to help the woman, who was stranded at the bottom of cliffs between Kilve and Lilstock.

On arrival at the scene, the D-class, with its shallower draft, took a Burnham crew member and landed onshore to assist the casualty, who had been at risk because of the swift incoming tide with an hour to go before high water.

The casualty and her dogs were passed over to the Minehead lifeboat and then transported to Watchet where the local Watchet Coastguard team was waiting to support her.

After being stood down by Milford Haven Coastguard, the Burnham-On-Sea crew returned their lifeboat to Burnham slipway and recovery by the station shore team.

A Watchet Coastguard spokesperson adds: “Just before 5pm our team were tasked following a 999 call to Avon and Somerset Police reporting a dog walker cut off by the tide and already in the water between Kilve and Lilstock with the tall cliffs preventing escape to safety.”

“At the same time as our tasking Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team were also tasked in support as a back-up rope rescue team. On arrival at scene the Police were already on hand to direct us to the location where the stranded dog walker was, and where it was soon confirmed that the initial information was not correct and that they were not already in the water but dry and safe cut off by the flooding tide.”

“Our team immediately started to set up for a rope (cliff rescue) due to the concerns for a water extraction due to the Lee shore conditions at the base of the cliff, however on arrival at scene by the Minehead RNLI Lifeboat Station Atlantic 85 lifeboat deemed an extraction using the smaller D Class lifeboat as an option. The Burnham RNLI Lifeboat also had now arrived on scene.”

“Our team stood by as the 2nd Minehead Lifeboat arrived at scene and decided on another extraction point along the shoreline out of our view from the clifftop where a bear down manoeuvre was carried out to recover the stranded dog walker and dogs and then transfer them onto the larger lifeboat.”

“A safe and successful extraction of the casualty who was returned to the safety of Watchet Marina before making their way back to collect their car at Kilve.” Burnham RNLI Launch Authority Nigel Morton said: “This was a good outcome. The dog walker did the right thing by dialling 999 and asking the Coastguard for assistance. We’re always happy to assist, but if you’re heading out on the coastline, we recommend checking the tide times first, and always carrying a means of calling for help should you need it.”

It was Volunteer Launch Authority Nigel’s first call-out since recently qualifying as a Launch Authority here in Burnham.

Pictured: The Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat launching from the town’s jetty and the rescue underway near Kilve on Sunday evening