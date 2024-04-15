11.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Apr 16, 2024
VIDEO: Training torpedoes detonated on local beach by Army bomb disposal team
News

VIDEO: Training torpedoes detonated on local beach by Army bomb disposal team

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have released this video of the moment several training torpedoes were detonated by an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team on a beach in Weston-super-Mare earlier this month.

Burnham-On-Sea and Weston Coastguards were called to Kewstoke on Thursday, April 4th to safely dispose of four training torpedoes at the old MOD base off Collum Lane.

Coastguards said the old training torpedoes had previously been spotted several times by walkers over the years.

A spokesperson for Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Being training units, they are filled with concrete instead of explosives and there was no danger of them going bang, but as they had been a regular cause of concern for the public when exposed, a safety cordon was put in place and the items were wrapped in detonation charges by the EOD team.”

“With a little pop and a small plume of smoke, they were broken down into manageable pieces for disposal.”

“Once all the excitement was over, the cordon was collapsed and all teams headed home. Good work to all involved.”

