Burnham’s Mayor awarded honorary membership by The Arts Society Sedgemoor

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor Lesley Millard has been awarded honorary membership of The Arts Society Sedgemoor.

A spokesperson says Lesley has been a member of the popular Arts Society for several years.

“She is a staunch supporter of ther society’s aim of making cultural events accessible to all by inviting top lecturers to give talks on a variety of arts-related topics at local venues.”

Recent TASS talks include the life and times of Agatha Christie; the way artists such as Constable portrayed rural life; an exploration of Alfred Hitchcock’s masterly way of building suspense; and international photographer Charlie Waite’s explanation of how to produce stunning images.

The next talk is on May 1st which will fous on Mussorgy’s masterpiece Pictures At An Exhibition which will be illustrated by the Hartmann paintings which inspired it.

TASS lectures are held at the 37 Club, Woolavington at 2pm on the first Wednesday of each month: guests are always welcome for an admission fee of £8. More here.