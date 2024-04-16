Burnham and Highbridge primary school places announced for 2024/25 academic year

Nearly 99% of Somerset children starting school for the first time have this week been offered a primary school place at one of their top three choices.

Somerset Council announced places this week and says that, overall, 98.86% of the 5,136 applicants were offered a place at one of their top three choices, with 95.33% receiving their first choice.

Of Somerset’s 5,134 primary school applications received this year:

1 st preference met – 95.33% (4,894 offers)

preference met – 95.33% (4,894 offers) 2 nd preference met – 2.98% (153 offers)

preference met – 2.98% (153 offers) 3rd preference met – 0.55% (28 offers)

Those who applied for a place online were due to receive their offer by email on Tuesday 16th April. Those who made an application by post will receive a letter with their offer this week. Allocated schools will contact families to discuss the arrangements shortly.

Cllr Heather Shearer, Lead Member for Children, Families and Education at Somerset Council, said: “At Somerset Council, we are proud to be able to offer such a high percentage of parents and carers their preferred choice of primary school for another year running.”

“We aim to provide the best possible education for all the young people in Somerset and will support these pupils through every stage of their education journey.”

Last year, 5,182 applications for primary school places were received. Of those, 98.94% of applicants received one of their top three preferences, with 94.54% receiving their first primary school preference.

Parents and carers of children not offered one or more of their three primary school preferences have various options available to them. Information can be found at the Council’s Refused a place at your preferred school webpage.