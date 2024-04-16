8.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Apr 17, 2024
Highbridge's St John's Church to host 'Blues in The Pews' music jam night on Saturday
News

Highbridge’s St John’s Church to host ‘Blues in The Pews’ music jam night on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Music fans are being invited to Highbridge’s St John’s Church for the latest in a series of monthly music jam and open mic sessions this Saturday (April 20th).

Blues in the Pews is a monthly jam night and open mic for musicians of all ages and abilities featuring a house band and a fully licensed bar.

Entry is £5 while under 18s are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Organiser Rev’d Martin Little told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Blues in the Pews is back in its third year! Saturday’s evening runs from 7.30pm-10pm.”

“The house band will be there to entertain you, and musicians and singers of all abilities are welcome to join us onstage and perform. Bring an instrument, sing and play.”

Blues in the Pews at Highbridge St John's Church

“We’ve had a fantastic range of performers over the last two years, and no two nights are the same. We look forward to seeing faces old and new.”

“St John’s is grateful to Seed Sedgemoor for providing some continued funding towards these events, and to the volunteers from St John’s who run the venue.”

“Entry is £5 on the door, and under 18s are free. We’re really looking forward to some great music in the unique atmosphere of St John’s.”

 

