News

Hundreds of Harley Davidson bikes will be heading into Burnham-On-Sea

Hundreds of Harley Davidson motorbikes are set to roar into Burnham-On-Sea in May on a charity fundraising ride.

Bridgwater Harley Owners Group is organising the ‘Grand Parade Ride’ on Sunday May 5th, ending on Burnham seafront at around 11.30am.

The bikes will depart from Sand Bay at around 11am and then head through Weston via the A38 to Burnham, travelling along the High Street and parking up along the Esplanade.

The bikes will be on display for the public to see along Burnham seafront, raising funds for Rusty Road To Recovery and Children’s Hospice South West.

Burnham’s Mayor and Town Crier are set to ride on the bikes through the town centre.

