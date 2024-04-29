Dozens attend Burnham group’s open day to have a say on shaping town’s future

Over 40 people attended a Burnham-On-Sea community group’s open day on Sunday (April 28th), held for the public to have a say on shaping the town’s future.

The ‘Better BOS’ town board organised the community event at Burnham’s Princess Theatre where a series of information boards were set up to invite ideas and encourage conversation about plans for the future.

Among those attending was Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, pictured with several of the team.

“It was a really positive afternoon with a continuous stream of people and lots of engaging comments. It was so nice to hear how people want to help improve Burnham – we loved the ideas that came in,” said the group’s Ruth Ackroyd.

“The event featured initial ideas, the current plans of Better BOS, the journey so far, as well as information on how to support the work of the group.”

“We were pleased to hear inspirational stories from other groups, along with conversations about various opportunities that will help us develop ideas.”

The ideas are being collated and then will be placed online for further feedback. Made up of volunteers and supported by the council, Better BOS was formed in 2023 to develop and enable initiatives covering the town centre and beyond. See more at Better BOS.