New-look cafe bar set to open in Burnham-On-Sea theatre in June

New cafe bar at Burnham-On-Sea Princess Theatre

A new Burnham-On-Sea cafe bar is set to open in the town’s Princess Theatre.

The Cabaret Cafe Bar will open in place of Hellend’s Kitchen, whose lease expires at the end of May, as first reported here.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council, which runs the theatre in Princess Street, says: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of The Cabaret Cafe Bar in June.”

“Providing a of home cooked meals, including breakfasts, lunches, snacks and drinks with daily specials, it will also offer a fantastic bar service for all our evening performances and events.”

Princess Theatre Burnham-On-Sea

The Town Council announced the news after working on considering several options for continuing to provide bar and café services at the theatre.

Hellend’s Kitchen, run by Carol and Paul Hellend, opened at The Princess Theatre in 2021. A spokesperson says: “It’s been a difficult decision but Hellend’s Kitchen will leave the Princess Theatre on 23rd May at the end of our contract.”

“We would like thank all our customers past and present who have supported us on our 3 year journey.”

“We would also like to thank theatre staff and volunteers and the town council for their support. If anyone has any vouchers please use them before this date.”

