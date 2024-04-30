East Brent Preschool invites parents to take a tour of its facilities

East Brent Preschool is inviting parents to take a tour of its facilities during its open days.

Tours can be booked any weekday between 9am and 3pm by contacting the preschool on 01278 760490.

East Brent Pre-School is situated within East Brent C of E Academy in the heart of the village, at the bottom of Brent Knoll.

A spokesperson says: “East Brent Academy and Pre-School is a small and friendly village school at the heart of the village. Our School and Pre-School are situated at the bottom of Brent Knoll hill and surrounded by glorious countryside.”



“We have an amazing team of staff, parents and governors who aim to work closely together for the benefit of every child. We strongly believe in working in close partnership to enable children to enjoy their time with us as well as keeping parents fully informed about their child’s well-being and development. We strive to develop the children’s self- confidence and esteem to ensure they are inspired to learn, achieve and enjoy their education within a caring and supportive Christian environment.”

“Our Pre-School sessions run from 9am until 12pm, 9am until 1pm, 12pm – 3pm or 9am until 3pm but we also have wrap around care to include breakfast club and after school club. Breakfast club sessions are from either 7.45am or 8.15am and after school until either 4.15pm, 4.45pm or 5.15pm depending on which session parents would like to book. Have a look at our wrap around tab on our website for further information.”



“We are currently taking children from the age of 2 and they stay with us until it is time for them to start in Reception. The Pre-School provides a wide range of stimulating and interesting activities which are based inside the setting and outside as well as exploring the wider community. We love using the outside environment and often take children out for walks in the local village which includes going up the Knoll and visiting the glorious Ralph’s Wood.”

“We provide quality Early Years education which is led by our Early Years teacher Mrs Tweedie. As we are a small school, we also have very close links with the Reception class and we often share experiences together and have an amazing outdoor garden where the children are able to explore and play. We also hold lots of transition activities for the Pre-School children and their families for when the time comes for starting school. Many of our school children transition from us into the Wessex Learning Trust middle schools and continue their journey until post 16. As part of the Wessex Learning Trust we work closely with our colleagues working locally to ensure the best outcomes for our young children.”