Somerset M5 motorist given six month driving ban after being caught using phone

A driver has been banned and given a hefty fine after being caught using their mobile phone on the M5 through Somerset.

They have appeared at North Somerset Magistrates Court for sentencing.

Avon and Somerset Police posted a photo online showing the driver staring into their phone whilst driving along the M5 motorway.

They have now been disqualified from driving for six months.

The motorist has also been handed fines totalling almost £300. This includes a £133 fine, £90 costs and a £53 victim surcharge.