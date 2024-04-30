Large nature-themed quilt unveiled by local quilters from Burnham-On-Sea area

A colourful nature-themed quilt has been crafted by a group of local quilters from the Burnham-On-Sea area.

A group of quilt makers came together in Burnham at the start of the year to create the Climate and Nature quilt and, after around 500 hours of work, the quilt was completed in April.

“Each of the 22 quilters contributed one or more square panels which were then stitched together to form the quilt,” spokeswoman Sarah Mcclean told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Most of the squares carry a suggestion for simple actions that people can take to reduce their climate impact or to help to reverse the loss of biodiversity in their local environment.”

The quilt is going to be displayed at St Mary’s Church in Wedmore from May 11th to 19th as part of the Wedmore Arts Festival and, following that, it will be available to lend to other local organisations who wish to borrow it to display at community events, schools and galleries. To book the quilt for an event, email Kate at climateandnaturequilt@yahoo.com