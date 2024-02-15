The popular cafe at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to change hands this Spring.

The Town Council, which runs the theatre in Burnham’s Princess Street, said at a recent meeting that the lease will expire at the end of May.

The theatre manager and Town Clerk are working on “potential options” for providing bar and café services.

Hellend’s Kitchen, whih is run by Carol and Paul Hellend, opened at The Princess Theatre in 2021.

Hellend’s Kitchen says: “It’s been a difficult decision but Hellend’s Kitchen will leave the Princess Theatre on 23rd May at the end of our contract.”

“We would like thank all our customers past and present who have supported us on our 3 year journey.”

“We would also like to thank theatre staff and volunteers and the town council for their support. If anyone has any vouchers please use them before this date.”