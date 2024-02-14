Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is launching a new Dog Fouling Awareness Campaign to encourage more people to pick up after their dogs.

The council says it is keen to highlight that dog fouling is a human problem and want to see dog owners take responsibility by picking up after their dogs and reducing the amount of dog mess being left in public spaces.

A spokesperson says: “Dog fouling, whether loose or bagged, is a potential health hazard. It is a widespread problem, but sometimes changing the behaviour of just a few thoughtless dog owners can make a big difference.”

The new campaign will run from the week commencing the 25th March to coincide with the Great British Spring Clean and volunteers are invited to undertake surveys and carry out stencilling to help highlight areas of high offence.

Volunteers must be able to attend the pre-briefing on 21st March at 6pm held at The Old Courthouse, Jaycroft Road, Burnham-On-Sea, TA8 1LE.

If you would like to volunteer, register for inclusion in the organised survey. All equipment and hi visibility tabards will be provided by the Town Council.

To register as a volunteer, or tell the council about an area which has a particular problem, email: info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk