Secret World Wildlife Rescue held its fifth annual Caring for British Wildlife Conference last weekend in East Huntspill.

The conference was the most successful yet for the charity with over 100 people attending across the two days to listen to 14 different speakers.

The conference, open to anyone with an interest in wildlife focused on wildlife rehabilitation, conservation and welfare topics with the aim of educating and highlighting issues within the sector.

Notable talks included the RSPCA discussing wildlife crime cases and the Beaver Trust talking about the reintroduction of beavers in Great Britain.

Learning and Engagement Officer George Bethell at Secret World Wildlife Rescue says: “It was fantastic to see so many like-minded individuals coming together over the weekend to discuss important topics relating to wildlife conservation and welfare.”

The conference which will be returning in February 2025 raised over £7,000 for the wildlife charity for its work on rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wildlife.

Secret World didn’t stop there though with the conference being followed by a ‘Wildlife Hospital Day’ at its centre where over 30 representatives from wildlife rescue centres came together to discuss best practice and develop solutions to common challenges.

The charity – which held its popular fundraising ball last autumn, recently opened its new-look Burnham-On-Sea High Street shop, and says that those interested in volunteering should call Gemma, its volunteer co-ordinator, on 01278 768704.