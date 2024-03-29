Wet weather has led to Secret World Wildlife Rescue having to change the format of its planned ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ fundraising event due to take place on Saturday (30th March).

Charity spokesman David Plant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Unfortunately, due to the rainfall in the past few days, we will no longer be able to run our wild trail, which was to be the main activity.”

“We have made this decision based on health and safety concerns as the terrain on our route has become extremely muddy and slippery.”

He adds: “However, we would still like to invite you to our site this Saturday – we will be running an educational talk along with refreshments, educational exhibits and games.”

“Due to the weather causing a reduced capacity for parking, we will be running this in three two-hour timeslots on pre-sold tickets only with limited availability. The timings are 10:30am till 12:30pm, 1pm till 3pm, and 3:30pm till 5:30pm.”

“Each two-hour slot will feature a 45-minute talk at the designated start time, with activities and games available all the way through for little ones who don’t like sitting still.”

“We’re very sorry to bring this news as we know lots of people were looking forward to the event. It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly, and we’ve been hanging on to see what the weather did, but sadly the rain just hasn’t let up.”

“If you’ve already booked a ticket and haven’t spoken to one of our team, please give us a ring on 01278 783250 so we can either book you a new place or offer a refund.”

For tickets and more information, see the website.