News

Berrow Makers Market returns today for second event with over 20 stalls

A new monthly market for local craft makers is set to return to Berrow today (Saturday, April 27th).

The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm and then each month through to December.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists who will be attending this month.”

Berrow Makers Market stalls:

  • Clay’dor pottery…Handmade Pottery gifts
  • Community Crafters…Candles, Decoupage bottles, shells etc. Handmade Bags, wallets & Cushions.
  • Gifts By Granny…Bespoke home & Kids decor created with Yarn.
  • Bespoke Eggs…Egg Craft ” Faberge’ish style- handmade individually decorated blown & cut eggs. Hanging Crystals, Angels *Earings & Gemsai Trees.
  • Sams Fudge….Homemade Fudge & Coconut ice & pocket money sweets.
  • Di’s Designs….Up cycled bottles used to create beautiful decoupaged Lamps & Glasses.
  • Amy’s Wax Cottage…Handmade wax soy melts, room sprays reed diffusers & Carpet freshers.
  • Caroline’s Crafts…Framed coloured glass pictures & Pepple Art.
  • Trixie’s Pine Cone Creations…Pine Cones made into flowers, painted & crafted into decorations & Floral displays.
  • M&W Crafts…Unique wood creations.
  • Blue Whale Silver…Hand crafted bespoke 925 Silver jewellery , created by hand in a small workshop.
  • Leanne’s Crafts…Hand crafted Earings and bracelets including personalized pieces.
  • Cards & Yarns by Margaret. Card Stationary & Craft kits, Baby & Children’s knitted items.
  • Temple Glass…Fused glass items, tealights, sun-catchers * Garden decorations. Also, Honey from their own hives.
  • G&S Personalized Gifts & Cards…3D Card, Hand printed cards and small wooden engraved items.
  • Crafty Creations…Knitted & Crocheted Baby/Adult items, Bags, home decorations.
  • Crafted with Pride.. Hand crafted Greetings cards and Hand-crafted 3D Decoupaged pictures.
  • Pamadoodle…Artist & Print-maker,Lino Print, Collagraph, collage and hand printed cards.
  • Jananimals…Hand Knitted Animals.
  • Lorita Crafts… , felt art & Decoupage.
  • Somerset Natural Soaps…Award Winning Soaps, Bath Body & Skin Care. All Natural, Cruelty free, Palm oil free & Chemical free

Click here to see photos of the first Berrow Makers Market 

© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com