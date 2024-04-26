Berrow Makers Market returns today for second event with over 20 stalls

A new monthly market for local craft makers is set to return to Berrow today (Saturday, April 27th).

The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm and then each month through to December.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists who will be attending this month.”

Berrow Makers Market stalls:

Clay’dor pottery…Handmade Pottery gifts

Community Crafters…Candles, Decoupage bottles, shells etc. Handmade Bags, wallets & Cushions.

Gifts By Granny…Bespoke home & Kids decor created with Yarn.

Bespoke Eggs…Egg Craft ” Faberge’ish style- handmade individually decorated blown & cut eggs. Hanging Crystals, Angels *Earings & Gemsai Trees.

Sams Fudge….Homemade Fudge & Coconut ice & pocket money sweets.

Di’s Designs….Up cycled bottles used to create beautiful decoupaged Lamps & Glasses.

Amy’s Wax Cottage…Handmade wax soy melts, room sprays reed diffusers & Carpet freshers.

Caroline’s Crafts…Framed coloured glass pictures & Pepple Art.

Trixie’s Pine Cone Creations…Pine Cones made into flowers, painted & crafted into decorations & Floral displays.

M&W Crafts…Unique wood creations.

Blue Whale Silver…Hand crafted bespoke 925 Silver jewellery , created by hand in a small workshop.

Leanne’s Crafts…Hand crafted Earings and bracelets including personalized pieces.

Cards & Yarns by Margaret. Card Stationary & Craft kits, Baby & Children’s knitted items.

Temple Glass…Fused glass items, tealights, sun-catchers * Garden decorations. Also, Honey from their own hives.

G&S Personalized Gifts & Cards…3D Card, Hand printed cards and small wooden engraved items.

Crafty Creations…Knitted & Crocheted Baby/Adult items, Bags, home decorations.

Crafted with Pride.. Hand crafted Greetings cards and Hand-crafted 3D Decoupaged pictures.

Pamadoodle…Artist & Print-maker,Lino Print, Collagraph, collage and hand printed cards.

Jananimals…Hand Knitted Animals.

Lorita Crafts… , felt art & Decoupage.

Somerset Natural Soaps…Award Winning Soaps, Bath Body & Skin Care. All Natural, Cruelty free, Palm oil free & Chemical free

Click here to see photos of the first Berrow Makers Market