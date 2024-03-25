A new monthly market for local craft makers launched in Berrow on Saturday (March 23rd) with over 20 stalls.

The new Makers Markets are now being held in Berrow Village Hall each month, through to December.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the popular monthly independent and makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We had a great first event at Berrow with an amazing line-up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists.”

“There was a steady flow of visitors and we look forward to the next event in Berrow on Saturday April 27th.”

Stalls included Somerset Natural Soaps, Pamadoodle, Clay’dor Pottery, Community crafters, LORITACRAFT, Gifts by Granny, Lillie Lane Rain, Sam’s Fudge, Crafty Creations, Bloom Glass Painting, Liv Moss Creations, Di’s Designs, Amy’s Wax cottage, The Highbridge War Memorial & Southwell House & Gardens charity, Crafts by Claire, Caroline’s Crafts, Wild-Wonky-Gonks, Craft and canvas, Blue Whale Silver Jewellery, Handcraft bespoke 925 Silver jewellery, Elov8, Nutts Scotch Eggs, and Quantocks for get me not.