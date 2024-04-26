Burnham and Highbridge Town Councillor steps down, prompting likely by-election

A councillor on Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has stepped down from his role this week, prompting a possible by-election.

James Warren, pictured, a Liberal Democrat ward member for Highbridge, won his seat at the 2022 local elections and stepped down on Friday.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have a number of personal issues to attend to and, in doing so, I can’t realistically give the time and attention that I believe the role of a Burnham and Highbridge Town Councillor deserves.”

Cllr Ganesh Gudka, Leader of the Lib Dem Group on the Town Council, said last night: “We are truly sad to lose James as a councillor. He has passionately represented people across the town and has always been willing to get stuck in to get things done and respond to requests for help.”

”Much as he will be missed from the council I am sure he will continue to find ways to support the community and we wish him well in all that he does.”

The resignation leaves the Council with 17 councillors, with one vacancy. There are now seven Lib Dems, one Labour, eight Conservatives and one Independent.

The Town Council is expected to announce how it will fill the vacancy next week. A by-election is possible if enough residents come forward to request an election is held.