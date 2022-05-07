Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Town Council election results have been announced today (Saturday).
The count was held in Bridgwater after residents went to the polls on Thursday. Yesterday, the County Council election results were announced.
The Liberal Democrats have become the biggest party on the Town Council — the first time this has occurred since 1999. The Lib Dems have 9 seats, the Conservatives have 7 seats, 1 independent seat, and 1 Labour seat.
Burnham Central Town Council Election Result:
For the election of THREE town councillors:
- Elrick Alasdair (Lib Dem) 438 elected
- Flurry David John (Conservative) 333
- Gudka Ganesh (Lib Dem) 398 elected
- Perry Sharon (Lib Dem) 479 elected
- Tolley Nick (Conservative) 375
Highbridge Ward Town Council Election Result:
For the election of FIVE town councillors:
- Keen Roger Charles (Ind) Elected
- Metcalfe Ben (Labour) Elected
- Morgan Andy (Lib Dem) Elected
- Vickers Barbara Anne (Lib Dem) Elected
- Warren James Spencer Charles (Lib Dem) Elected
Burnham North Town Council Election Result:
For the election of SIX town councillors:
- Aprees Claire Louise (Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Independents) 599
- Clayton Peter Laurence (Conservative) 998 elected
- Facey Michael James (Conservative) 875 elected
- Flurry Julie Helen (Conservative) 915 elected
- Hulme Oliver Toby Theodore (Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Independents) 571
- Jones Kathy (Conservative) 837
- Matthews Alan (Conservative) 873 elected
- Millard Lesley (Lib Dem) 975 elected
- Mills Paul Francis (Conservative) 810
- Murphy Mike (Lib Dem) 1060 elected
- Walter Jonathan Paul (Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Independents) 573
Burnham South Town Council Election Result:
For the election of THREE town councillors:
- Baker Ross (Lib Dem) 325 Elected
- Barber Sue (Conservative) 336 Elected
- Hendry Alistair Frank Hendry (Conservative) 313
- Wynn Paul John (Conservative) 393 Elected
Burnham Marine Town Council Election Result:
For the election of ONE town councillor:
- Searing Cath (Conservative) Elected