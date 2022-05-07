Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Town Council election results have been announced today (Saturday).

The count was held in Bridgwater after residents went to the polls on Thursday. Yesterday, the County Council election results were announced.

The Liberal Democrats have become the biggest party on the Town Council — the first time this has occurred since 1999. The Lib Dems have 9 seats, the Conservatives have 7 seats, 1 independent seat, and 1 Labour seat.

Burnham Central Town Council Election Result:

For the election of THREE town councillors:

Elrick Alasdair (Lib Dem) 438 elected

Flurry David John (Conservative) 333

Gudka Ganesh (Lib Dem) 398 elected

Perry Sharon (Lib Dem) 479 elected

Tolley Nick (Conservative) 375

Highbridge Ward Town Council Election Result:

For the election of FIVE town councillors:

Keen Roger Charles (Ind) Elected

Metcalfe Ben (Labour) Elected

Morgan Andy (Lib Dem) Elected

Vickers Barbara Anne (Lib Dem) Elected

Warren James Spencer Charles (Lib Dem) Elected

Burnham North Town Council Election Result:

For the election of SIX town councillors:

Aprees Claire Louise (Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Independents) 599

Clayton Peter Laurence (Conservative) 998 elected

Facey Michael James (Conservative) 875 elected

Flurry Julie Helen (Conservative) 915 elected

Hulme Oliver Toby Theodore (Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Independents) 571

Jones Kathy (Conservative) 837

Matthews Alan (Conservative) 873 elected

Millard Lesley (Lib Dem) 975 elected

Mills Paul Francis (Conservative) 810

Murphy Mike (Lib Dem) 1060 elected

Walter Jonathan Paul (Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Independents) 573

Burnham South Town Council Election Result:

For the election of THREE town councillors:

Baker Ross (Lib Dem) 325 Elected

Barber Sue (Conservative) 336 Elected

Hendry Alistair Frank Hendry (Conservative) 313

Wynn Paul John (Conservative) 393 Elected

Burnham Marine Town Council Election Result:

For the election of ONE town councillor:

Searing Cath (Conservative) Elected