Dog walkers in Burnham-On-Sea have been reminded that summertime restrictions about where dogs can be walked on the town’s beaches came into force on May 1st.

On Burnham-On-Sea beach, there are restrictions and bylaws in place for dogs on the beach, as below:

Beach area 1 (between the Jetty and the Pavilion) – Dogs are banned all year round on the beach, jetty and Esplanade steps.

– Dogs are banned all year round on the beach, jetty and Esplanade steps. Beach area 2 (between the Jetty and the Yacht club) – Dogs are banned on the beach and Esplanade steps from May to September each year. Outside of these dates dogs are permitted on this area of the beach.

– Dogs are banned on the beach and Esplanade steps from May to September each year. Outside of these dates dogs are permitted on this area of the beach. Beach area 3 (between the Pavilion and Maddocks Slade, north end of the sea wall) – Dogs are banned on this part of the beach and Esplanade steps from May to September each year. Outside of these dates dogs are permitted on this area of the beach.

A Sedgemoor District Council spokesperson says: “Please note it is an offence to a take your dog onto a beach where there is a dog ban in force.”

“The Beach Wardens patrol these areas. In addition, the Dog Wardens also undertake patrols and will issue fixed penalty notices or may prosecute those not comply with the dog bans.”

Dogs are permitted throughout the year on all the beaches north of the sea wall at Maddocks Slade in Burnham all the way to Brean Down which includes both Berrow beach and Brean Beach.

For a map indicating the dog control areas in Burnham, click here.