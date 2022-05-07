Seven members of local cycling group Burnham Cycle Sisters have taken part in ‘Ride the Night’, an overnight cycle challenge to London.

Starting in Windsor, they travelled the 50km route along main A and B roads with 1600 other ladies, raising funds in aid of ‘Woman V Cancer’ which supports three cancer charities – Breast Cancer Now, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

“It was a truly unforgettable experience,” says Roz Benney, one of the local participants.

“All of our bikes were brightly illuminated. We had flashing headbands so that we didn’t lose each other on the route and the atmosphere was amazing.”

“Riding into London and having a photo by Big Ben on Westminster Bridge at 1.20am was something that we don’t normally do at the weekend!”

“Most people have had experience either with themselves or close friends or relatives who have suffered from Cancer. We hope that our efforts help at least one person.”

The Burnham Cycle Sisters enjoyed the experience so much that they have already signed up to double the distance in 2023!

Any further donations would graciously be accepted. You can donate online here. They added their thanks to Living Homes who provided transportation for the bicycles.