Highbridge’s Mayor and GWR boss unveil first of a series of travel upgrades in the town

Highbridge’s Mayor has met with Great Western Railway to formally unveil new-look bus shelters in the town with new QR codes that promote local travel services.

The new-look for several Highbridge bus shelters aim to raise awareness of the links between buses and trains in Highbridge and also encourage local journeys.

It’s one of several upgrades being funded by Great Western Railway in Highbridge. Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard and town councillor Cllr Roger Keen held talks with GWR’s Luke Farley to discuss the enhancements.

Further upgrades being considered include new train station shelters with wildflower roofs, new fingerpost signs to promote the Coast Path, Apex Park and Highbridge, flower troughs and information boards, and accessibility upgrades.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Town Council is pleased to be working with GWR on this project. We are now looking to enhance the platforms to make them welcoming for visitors.”

“We have also arranged to meet with the Senior Officer for accessibility at GWR and Somerset Council Highways Department to discuss accessibility concerns at Highbridge Station.”

Luke Farley, Great Western Railway’s chief of staff, adds: “GWR is committed to developing and promoting better integration between its services and other sustainable transport including buses.”

“We are delighted to support this objective in Highbridge to make it as easy as possible to interchange between modes and we immensely value our relationship with the Town Council who have been instrumental in driving these improvements forwards.”

The new QR codes provide quick access to local timetables, routes and service updates.