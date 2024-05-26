11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon May 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsDelight at Highbridge’s Morland Hub as it’s named as finalist for prestigious...
News

Delight at Highbridge’s Morland Hub as it’s named as finalist for prestigious Royal award

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub has been short-listed as a finalist for a prestigious award.

The Highbridge group will find out later his week whether it has won the 2024 Prince of Wales Award, jointly sponsored by the Duchy of Cornwall and the Royal Bath & West of England Society.

This competition offers community projects based in Bristol, BANES, Somerset, Dorset, Wiltshire or Gloucestershire the chance to win a prize of £1,000 along with the prestige that the endorsement brings.

The Morland Community Hub’s Jane Macpherson and Roger Keen, pictured, will be travelling to The Royal Bath & West Show to find out whether they have won.

“We are one of three finalists for the award, which is a great honour and lovely recognition for all the work done by the volunteers here to support the community through the year,” says Jane.

“We have been short-listed after the judges visited the Hub earlier this year to find out about the work that goes on here,” she adds.

A panel of judges made up of representatives from The Duchy of Cornwall, The Royal Bath & West of England Society and previous Prince of Wales Award winners has the difficult task of compiling a shortlist before visiting each of the finalists.

The project which is deemed to play the strongest part in its local community, and that has clear long term viability, will be named winner with the award presented to them during the first day of The Royal Bath & West Show.

Last year, we reported Burnham charity Somewhere House Somerset won the 2023 Prince of Wales Award.

Previous article
Over 100 classic cars to go on show near Burnham today for Bank Holiday Monday show

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
11.4 ° C
12.7 °
10.4 °
86 %
1.3kmh
10 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com