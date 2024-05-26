Delight at Highbridge’s Morland Hub as it’s named as finalist for prestigious Royal award

Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub has been short-listed as a finalist for a prestigious award.

The Highbridge group will find out later his week whether it has won the 2024 Prince of Wales Award, jointly sponsored by the Duchy of Cornwall and the Royal Bath & West of England Society.

This competition offers community projects based in Bristol, BANES, Somerset, Dorset, Wiltshire or Gloucestershire the chance to win a prize of £1,000 along with the prestige that the endorsement brings.

The Morland Community Hub’s Jane Macpherson and Roger Keen, pictured, will be travelling to The Royal Bath & West Show to find out whether they have won.

“We are one of three finalists for the award, which is a great honour and lovely recognition for all the work done by the volunteers here to support the community through the year,” says Jane.

“We have been short-listed after the judges visited the Hub earlier this year to find out about the work that goes on here,” she adds.

A panel of judges made up of representatives from The Duchy of Cornwall, The Royal Bath & West of England Society and previous Prince of Wales Award winners has the difficult task of compiling a shortlist before visiting each of the finalists.

The project which is deemed to play the strongest part in its local community, and that has clear long term viability, will be named winner with the award presented to them during the first day of The Royal Bath & West Show.

Last year, we reported Burnham charity Somewhere House Somerset won the 2023 Prince of Wales Award.