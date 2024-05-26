11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon May 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea's Hillview Carnival Club raises over £600 with fun days
News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club raises over £600 with fun days

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has raised hundreds of pounds with a series of family fundraising activities over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The fundraising marathon began at Burnham’s Lighthouse Pub on Friday (24th May) with a night of live music featuring local band Snappa.

On Saturday (25th May), Hillview held a family fun day at The Lighthouse with a barbecue, music and games, followed by a disco and karaoke. It had a great turnout in the sunshine.

And on Sunday (26th May), Berrow’s Sandy Glade Holiday Park hosted a day of fun family activities. Despite a day of wet showery weather, spirits were not dampened.

“It’s been a busy few days for us and we thank everyone that supported the club, raising over £600 towards our continuing fundraising for this year’s cart,” said Hillview’s Julia Rosser.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Growing Group seeks helpers for seafront flower planting
Next article
Over 100 classic cars to go on show near Burnham today for Bank Holiday Monday show

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
11.4 ° C
12.7 °
10.4 °
86 %
1.3kmh
10 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com