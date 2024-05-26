PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club raises over £600 with fun days

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has raised hundreds of pounds with a series of family fundraising activities over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The fundraising marathon began at Burnham’s Lighthouse Pub on Friday (24th May) with a night of live music featuring local band Snappa.

On Saturday (25th May), Hillview held a family fun day at The Lighthouse with a barbecue, music and games, followed by a disco and karaoke. It had a great turnout in the sunshine.

And on Sunday (26th May), Berrow’s Sandy Glade Holiday Park hosted a day of fun family activities. Despite a day of wet showery weather, spirits were not dampened.

“It’s been a busy few days for us and we thank everyone that supported the club, raising over £600 towards our continuing fundraising for this year’s cart,” said Hillview’s Julia Rosser.