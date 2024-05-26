11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon May 27, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Art Club displaying over 100 pieces of art during week-long exhibition

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Art Club

Around 100 pieces of art are on display this week at Burnham-On-Sea Art Club’s annual week-long exhibition.

The club is holding its 64th exhibition from Saturday 25th May to Friday 31st May inclusive, along with a sale of works, at Burnham Community Centre every day between 10am and 5pm.

Burnham-On-Sea Art Club

“A warm welcome awaits you to view exhibits from 20 local artists in various media, and a variety of subjects,” says a club spokeswoman.

Framed paintings, paintings in mounts in the browser stands, and cards are available to purchase.

Burnham-On-Sea Art Club

“There are members in Burnham-On-Sea Art Club who have been in involved with the community centre for many years.”

“There is no admission charge and all are very welcome.”

