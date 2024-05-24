8.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat May 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsOver 100 classic cars to go on show near Burnham on Bank...
NewsWhat's On

Over 100 classic cars to go on show near Burnham on Bank Holiday Monday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The countdown is underway to East Huntspill’s annual Lazy Monday Classic Car Display.

This year’s event takes place on Bank Holiday Monday May 27th from 12 noon to 4pm with over 100 vehicles due to be on show.

Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club is organising the event at East Huntspill Playing Fields in New Road, East Huntspill.

“We look forward to welcoming back visitors to this popular annual show,” says Paul Chamberlain.

“It will be an an afternoon of classic cars, local stalls, games, refreshments and family fun with free admission. Donations will be welcome, all raising money for local causes.”

To enter your classic vehicle, contact Paul on 07831333506. For information regarding stalls contact 01278 786704 or email allsaintscommunitygroup@outlook.com. Please note that no dogs are allowed on East Huntspill Playing Fields.

The 2023 event raised over £600 for Somerset’s air ambulance service.

Previous article
Somerset Council starts summer campaign to encourage people to use cheap bus travel
Next article
Brean Down to hold two-day Festival of Archaeology this summer

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
8.8 ° C
11.1 °
7.2 °
88 %
2.1kmh
16 %
Sat
16 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com