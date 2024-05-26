Burnham-On-Sea Growing Group seeks helpers for seafront flower planting

Green-fingered Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents who enjoy gardening and want to help in the local community are being invited to join a local group’s activity on Tuesday morning (May 28th).

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group is meeting on Burnham seafront on Tuesday at 9am to plant the flower beds for the new season.

“Please bring tools such as rakes, forks, hoes and spades if you have them – and your wellies and enthusiasm!” says a spokesperson.

“Meet outside the BARB hovercraft building on Burnham Esplanade at 9am. We will be going ahead whatever the weather!”