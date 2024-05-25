PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea food festival attracts big crowds to town centre

Large crowds headed into Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (May 25th) for the town’s annual Spring food festival.

A day of sunny, mild weather helped to boost the turnout at Burnham’s 23rd food festival, which saw dozens of stalls set-up from food and drink producers.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, pictured, co-organisers of eat:Burnham, said they were “delighted” with how it went.

Over 80 stalls were set up along Victoria Street, College Street and parts of the High Street, offering a wide variety of products from across the region plus street entertainers.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Bev said: “It’s wonderful to put on eat:Burnham in our hometown. It’s the 23rd time we’ve done this now and people don’t disappoint.”

“It was wonderful to see the streets crowded with people – locals and visitors alike – choosing to spend their Bank Holiday weekend in Burnham visiting the shops and businesses here but also the 80 plus producers that we brought into town for the day.”

Bev added: “It’s another busy year for us with a record number of festivals and we’re looking forward to being back in Burnham on October 26th.”

Among the entertainment was a busker outside the Methodist Church, a ‘Hula Hoop Lady’ on Victoria Street with free circus skills workshops, Punch & Judy shows outside the Victoria Hotel, and Paul Midgley busking on the High Street with recycled instruments. Local groups Pride on Sea, Better BOS and the Royal British Legion also held community pop-up stalls.