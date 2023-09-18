The organisers of East Huntspill’s ‘Lazy Monday’ classic car display have this week presented a bumper cheque to Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

The event is held each year on the last Bank Holdiay Monday in May on East Huntspill Playing Fields and this year again saw crowds of spectators.

During a harvest supper in East Huntspill Church Hall on Monday evening (September 18th), the organisers presented £610 to Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

A further £610 was raised for local good causes in East Huntspill and the surrounding area.

Organisers Paul Chamberlain from Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club, plus Sabina Brooks, Sara Puddy, and Reverend Christine Judson welcomed Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance’s Anita Townsend for the handover.

Anita said the charity is “hugely grateful” for the support of the event.