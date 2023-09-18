Town councillors have supported plans for a new town house to be in place of a block of garages in Burnham-On-Sea at a busy road junction.

Councillors have considered the planning application from the owner of the land at the junction of Dunstan Road and Oxford Street, which also includes the demolition of the garages.

At the latest meeting of the Town Council’s planning committee, Cllr Peter Clayton said: “This has been on the cards for years and I don’t see any objections with it.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of supporting the application.

The applicant says in the application: “The application site comprises a brownfield site. The land comprises an open garage forecourt with five single garage buildings which were historically rented out by the previous owner.”

“The proposal seeks planning permission for the demolition of the existing garage block and development of a single house. The proposed development will create a 3-bedroom dwelling with associated kitchen, dining and living spaces.”

“A total of two parking spaces are proposed to serve to needs of the dwelling.”

“The development will provide an additional house in a sustainable location and one where there is a need for further housing growth as identified by strategic housing policies within the Local Plan.”

Outline planning permission for the erection of a dwelling on the site of the garages was previously given conditional approval.

The new planning application has reference number 11/23/00081 and Somerset Council will make the final deecision.