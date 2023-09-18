Music fans are being invited to Highbridge’s St John’s Church for a new series of monthly music jam and open mic sessions that restart this Saturday (September 23rd).

Blues in the Pews is a monthly jam night and open mic for musicians of all ages and abilities featuring a house band and a fully licensed bar. Under 18s are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Organiser Revd Martin Little told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After a two-month summer break, Blues in the Pews is set to return for its third year! The first event is this Saturday 23rd September at 7.30pm.”

“The house band will be there to entertain you, with a slightly different line-up, and musicians and singers of all abilities are welcome to join us onstage and perform in the second half.”

“We’ve had a fantastic range of performers over the last two years, and no two nights are the same! We look forward to seeing faces old and new.”

“St John’s is grateful to Seed Sedgemoor for providing some continued funding towards these events, and to the volunteers from St John’s who run the venue.”

“Entry is £5 on the door, and under 18s are free. We’re really looking forward to some great music in the unique atmosphere of St John’s.”