Organisers explain their decision to call off East Huntspill classic cars show

Organisers of East Huntspill’s annual Lazy Monday Classic Car Display, which was cancelled due to the wet weather on Monday May 27th, have explained their decision.

This year’s event was due to take place with over 140 vehicles on display on the East Huntspill Playing Fields in New Road, East Huntspill.

Organisers from Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club apologised for the decision.

Paul Chamberlain told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sadly, it all looked good at 8:30am and a groundsman agreed we should be ok and then at about 10:15am the heavens opened! We were deluged and had no choice but to pull the show after months of preparations.”

“The cars that were booked on the run beforehand to the event managed to get away and enjoyed their time on the road but, by the time they got back, the field was in no fit state to use.”

“We’re very sorry to have had to disappoint so many but we really had no choice.”

”It would have been our biggest event yet with nearly 140 cars booked in… hopefully next year.”

The 2023 event raised over £600 for Somerset’s air ambulance service.