New bus stop signage has been installed in Highbridge thanks to funding from Great Western Railway to promote local travel.

As well as raising awareness of the links between buses and trains in Highbridge, the new signage promotes trips into Burnham by a ten-minute bus trip.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is the beginning of our work to create better connectivity in Highbridge.”

“Improved signage gives more information and makes travel easier. We are grateful to GWR for funding this aspect of our work.”

She adds that the changes are part of ongoing Highbridge regeneration work: “Our vision is to make Highbridge a more welcoming and well-connected town.”

A working group on regeneration has been formed to take forward numerous other improvements in Highbridge as well.

The regeneration group consists of ten representatives from the community and five Highbridge councillors.

“We are creating a three-year plan that will go to the Town Council for ratification soon,” adds the Mayor.

Follow Burnham-On-Sea.com on Facebook and X. Send your story ideas to us here.