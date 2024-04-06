High winds from Storm Kathleen created these scenes on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Saturday (April 6th).

As Storm Kathleen swept in from the Atlantic over parts of Ireland and western Britain on Saturday, the Burnham area saw strong winds and sent sand swirling along the town’s beach, as shown in the video above.

Some of the gusts were up 60mph in Burnham, creating stormy conditions at high tide too with plenty of ‘white horses’ photographed below on Stert Island.

As the winds have been from a southerly direction, there have been milder temperatures too. See the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast for this week’s weather.