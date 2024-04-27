8.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Apr 28, 2024
Burnham United U12s celebrate winning Woodspring Division 3 with 100% success rate

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Members of Burnham United U12s are celebrating this week after winning the Woodspring 3rd Division with a 100% success rate.

Head coach Ashley Massingham says it has been “an incredible achievement” for the young Burnham squad.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The team has had a fantastic first season, winning 18 times in 18 matches with a goal difference of 101.”

“With the team moving up a division next season along with moving into the 11-a-side format, the future is looking bright for Burnham.”

“The kit they play in was even designed by one of their own players.”

Burnham United will be holding trials in May for the next season. For more information, contact Ashley on 07467436016.

Pictured in their kit sponsored by Chapple Interiors are Burnham United Juniors Under 12’s: Nathan Meager (Assistant coach), Alfie, Miles, Bailey, Harry,  George, Jack, Antoni, Jacob, Connor, Ashley Massingham (Head coach), Oli, Tay, Nate, Jacob, Flo, Sonnie & Reuben

