14 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri May 10, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Community Centre thanks retiring Chairman for three decades of work
News

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre thanks retiring Chairman for three decades of work

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea community centre President Ken Hindle with the trustees

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre has this week thanked its retiring Chairman for three decades of dedicated voluntary work in running the facilities.

Ken Hindle stepped down from the Chairman’s position of Burnham & Highbridge Community Association on Thursday (May 9th) during the charity’s annual general meeting.

The association’s trustees formally thanked Ken for his work and voted for him to become the centre’s new President.

New Chairman David Norton said: “Ken has been such an important person here for many years and the centre would not be here if it weren’t for all his work over the years.”

“A big thank you goes to Ken for all his work. We are very pleased he’s taken on the role of President to continue his involvement with the centre without the worry of running it.”

Ken thanked David and the trustess for their kind words and said he looks forward to continuing his involvement with the centre in his new role.

As President, Ken will act as the Chair of the Board of Trustees and will be the principal officer designated with maintaining the ethos and values of the Association. Additionally, he will serve as the lead ambassador for the Association.

Burnham & Highbridge Community Association is a registered charity responsible for running Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road.

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea community centre President Ken Hindle with the trustees

Previous article
Young goat stranded on Brean Down cliff ledge dies after falling into sea
Next article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Pilot Gig Rowing Club competes in World Pilot Gig Championships

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14 ° C
17.1 °
11.9 °
75 %
0.5kmh
93 %
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com