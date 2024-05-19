13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon May 20, 2024
News

Brean Flower Festival to take place at two churches over May Bank Holiday weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Sheila Lodge and Judy Allen at St Bridgets Church in Brean

A Flower Festival will take place at two churches in Brean from Sunday 26th May to Thursday 30th May.

The festival weekend will feature stunning floral displays at both Saint Bridget’s Church and Brean Methodist Church, both on Church Road in Brean.

Sheila Lodge, Church Warden at Saint Bridget’s, says: “We are delighted to hold a five-day event this half term in the form of the Flower Festival.”

“The theme of the floral arrangements at Saint Bridget’s is ‘All things bright and beautiful’ and at Brean Methodist Church it is ‘Months of the year’.

“We hope lots of people will join us to admire the colourful displays, enjoy a hot drink and a slice of cake. Everyone is welcome!”

Admission to the Flower Festival is free. Refreshments of tea, coffee and cake are available.

Donations welcome towards the upkeep of the churches. The two churches are very close to each other, a two minute walk.

Brean Flower Festival will be open at the following times:

  • Sunday 26th May, 2pm – 4pm
  • Monday 27th May, 10am – 4pm
  • Tuesday 28th May, 10am – 4pm
  • Wednesday 29th May, 10am – 4pm
  • Thursday 30th May, 10am – 4pm.

Pictured: Sheila Lodge (left), Church Warden at Saint Bridget’s Church, and Judy Allen (right), Steward at Brean Methodist Church, outside Saint Bridget’s in Brean.

