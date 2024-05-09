Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market for local craft-makers returns tomorrow with 14 stalls

The latest monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town centre with several stalls on Saturday (May 11th).
The Burnham Makers Markets, which launched last summer, are being held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.
The event is run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also launched the Burnham Independent Markets last year.
Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”
Stalls taking part include:
- The Burnham on sea & Highbridge Men in Sheds….Handmade wooden items.
- Maxine Shattock Felt Art..Hand felted Pictures & Art work
- Lorita Crafts… Pyrography, Decoupage & Felt Art.
- Community Crafter’s… Hand sew gifts, Decoupage & decor.
- Quantock Forget-me-not….Handmade Crystal Jewellery.
- Driftwood Daz… Driftwood Art & stained glass resin.
- Harmony Melts… Wax Melts, Candles & Burners.
- Kerrys Card Kreations… Handmade Cards & Gift Paper crafts.
- The Highbridge War Memorial & Southwell House Charity… Hand Knitted & sewing.
- Somerset Natural Soaps… Handmade Natural Bath & Body products, CBD Products & Organic Skin care range
- Crafted with Pride…Handcrafted Greeting Cards, and Handcrafted 3D Decoupage Pictures
- Pens Gems…..Healing stone jewellery
- M&W Crafts..Unique wood crafted items
- Minnipops Diamond Art…keyrings, paintings, make up bags, compact mirrors and lots more in diamond art.