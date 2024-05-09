Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market for local craft-makers returns tomorrow with 14 stalls

The latest monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town centre with several stalls on Saturday (May 11th).

The Burnham Makers Markets, which launched last summer, are being held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.

The event is run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also launched the Burnham Independent Markets last year.

Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”