Berrow Preschool’s Little Learners enjoy family trees, art and healthy playtime in new project

Little Learners at Berrow Primary Church Academy in Somerset have been busy learning and playing together.

The children have been talking about their families and creating family trees as part of a project that parents have really enjoyed being a part of.

The children have also become budding young artists, creating self portraits with a range of media.

Clare Little of Little Learners said: “The children have been having fantastic fun as part of our latest learning project which has the theme ‘what do we care about?'”

“It has been a terrific start to the new term with so much learning going on and lots of laughter. Parents have really been enjoying the learning activities too with their family trees.”

As part of the learning project they have also been learning about how to keep themselves healthy which has involved lots of physical games on the field and using the hall for PE.

There are limited places for September 2024 for 2, 3 and 4 year olds. For more details and to arrange a visit, call 01278 783614 or email preschool@bpca.theplt.org. uk