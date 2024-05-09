21.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu May 09, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsVIDEO: Six fire crews tackle Brean property blaze next to popular pub
News

VIDEO: Six fire crews tackle Brean property blaze next to popular pub

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Fire crews tackled a big blaze in a building next to a popular pub in Brean today (Thursday).

Six fire appliances were called to a storage building at the back of the Beachcomber pub in Warren Road just after 11.15am, as pictured here.

Flames were seen by eyewitnesses emerging through the roof of the building, which is used for storage and offices.

“The flames quickly spread through the roof and the crews have been doing amazing work trying to avoid the fire spreading to the manor house next door,” eyewitness Ian Edwards told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

In a statement, the pub says: “Due to an ongoing fire in our back rooms, The Beachcomber will be closed today and tonight.”

“Fire officers are on the scene and everyone is safe. Thank you all for your concern. Everyone is okay and we will update you further as soon as we can.”

Devon and Somerset Fire Services added: “We were called at 11:15am to reports of a building fire in Brean.”

“There are currently six appliances along with an aerial platform and an incident command unit on scene.”

Crews tackled the blaze with water jets and breathing apparatus to bring it under control mid-afternoon. 

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea’s potholes to be tackled in council’s repairs project

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
21.7 ° C
22.1 °
20.4 °
72 %
1.6kmh
29 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com