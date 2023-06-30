A new Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market has been hailed a success after being held for the first time on Friday (June 30th).

The first indoor Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market was held at Burnham Baptist Church in College Street with 11 traders offering a variety of produce from meat and cheese to cakes and jams.

A co-operative traders group has been formed to start the new monthly markets in Burnham-On-Sea to replace the town’s Farmers Markets which were discontinued in May when the organisers said they had become “unviable,” as we reported here.

It is being overseen by local traders Julie Dean and Mike Smith, who said they were pleased at the response to the first event.

Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Everyone said they had a great day’s trading. We would like to thank all those who came and supported us.”

“We will be back next month on Friday 28th July with even more traders.”