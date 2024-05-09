UPDATED: Brean pub owner praises ‘outstanding’ fire crews for preventing blaze from spreading

The owner of a Brean pub has praised fire crews for their “outstanding” work in preventing a big blaze from spreading to the pub.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here, crews were called to a storage building on fire at the back of the Beachcomber pub in Warren Road just after 11.15am on Thursday (May 9th).

Beachcomber owner Jon Harris told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a nightmare – a huge shock, but I can’t thank the fire crews enough.”

“They were outstanding, working so hard to prevent the blaze from spreading, and saving the pub and manor house.“

Jon adds: “The fire was in an office and storage space building next to the pub which has been badly damaged – it’s fortunately not the pub building itself. We are so relieved the pub is not affected.”

“There was also some water damage to the manor house where a ceiling came down but it was saved from the fire. The fire service is still investigating the cause, but we think it was possibly an electrical issue. Fortunately, no-one was hurt.”

A spokesperson for The Beachcomber adds: “The fire broke out in our building behind The Beachcomber, which we use for office and storage space.” “Thankfully nobody was hurt, and we are still assessing the damage caused. The pub building itself was not affected and we hope to re-open the venue very soon.” “A huge thank you goes to the fire crews who attended to put out the blaze. Thanks also to all Warren Farm and Beachcomber staff for their help.”

Fire service explains how blaze unfolded:

11.16am – Fire Control received an emergency call reporting a fire in the office of the property next to the Beachcomber pub. Fire Control immediately sent appliances from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater and Cheddar with an officer.

At 11:35am – assistance message was received from the fire service asking for this incident to become ‘Make Pumps 6’ due to the roof involved in fire. Fire Control mobilised crews from Taunton, Wells, and the Incident Command Unit from Street with 2x further officers.

At 12:00pm – A message was received from the crews that a Grade 2 commercial property measuring 30m x 10m was alight with the roof involved in a fire. Crews were at work with 4x breathing apparatus, 2x hose reel jets in use. Electrics have been isolated and all occupants were free and clear of property. Crews also requested the attendance of a water carrier which was mobilised from Bridgwater.

At 12:25pm – An assistance message was received asking for this incident to become ‘Make Pumps 8’ for additional crew. Fire Control mobilised Glastonbury and Somerton.

At 12:30pm – A message was received from the crew that the incident was now sectorised with an Aerial Ladder Platform, 1x main jet plus 2x main jets. Police were in attendance for a road closure.

12:56pm – An assistance message was received asking for this incident to become ‘Make Pumps 12’ – Crews from Wellington, Chard, and Patchway and Avonmouth (Avon FRS) was mobilised alongside with 2x officers.

1.10pm – Crews were at work within 2 sectors. Sector 1 – crews set up a 135 ladder and breathing apparatus to fight the fire from the roof. Sector 3 – Crews were at work with 2x breathing apparatus and a 135 ladder to remove roof tiles. 2x main jets and 1x covering jet in use. Salvage is now complete. Internal firefighting taking place on the first floor.

1.38pm – An assistance message was received from the crew requesting the attendance of the fire service drone, which was mobilised from the fire service’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Station.

2.15pm – Crews were at work using a 135 ladder, breathing apparatus, and hose reel jet. Crews also stripped tiles and inspected the roof space. 5x firefighters internally monitoring roof space with a thermal image camera and gas monitor. Crews were making steady progress. Aerial Ladder Platform now being used for inspection purposes.

2.42pm – An assistance message was received from crew, requesting six relief crews. Chard, Frome, Bridgwater, Ilminster, Wellington and Castle Cary were mobilised.

3.26pm – Two firefighters were at work using a hose reel jet to damp down hot spots. Breathing apparatus has been discontinued and crews are conducting internal inspections with a thermal image camera and gas monitor. Drone team has deployed and being used to capture aerial footage for roof damage.