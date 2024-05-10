13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat May 11, 2024
Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office for Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday
News

Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office for Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Lightning

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is set to effect the Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday (May 12th).

The Met Office’s warning will be in force from midday until 10pm on Sunday with a chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms sweeping in.

A spokesman says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south late on Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of rain before clearing the area.”

“Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over 2 to 3 hours leading to surface water flooding. Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.”

“This could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel.”

Also see: Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast 

