Armed Forces Day will be marked in Burnham-On-Sea with a traditional parade through the town centre today (Saturday, July 1st).

The parade will start in Princess Street at 10.30am and will march along the High Street, finishing by the fountain at the junction with Abingdon Street with a ceremony at 11am.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is working with Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion to hold the event.

John Crosby from Burnham’s Royal British Legion branch said: “We are looking forward to holding this parade again this year and hope to have a good number of local groups involved. All local veterans are very welcome to join in.”

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Ltd have also kindly agreed to marshall the road closure.